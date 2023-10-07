SportScene 13 for Friday, October 6th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep football regular season enters its second to last week.

Eau Claire Memorial squares off with Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North hosted New Richmond, Hudson topped Superior, and Menomonie took down River Falls.

Pepin/Alma defeated Cochrane-Fountain City to claim the Dairyland Conference title. Also, Eleva-Strum battled Blair-Taylor, and Rice Lake stayed unbeaten in the Middle Border Conference with their win over Osceola.

