SportScene 13 for Friday, October 6th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep football regular season enters its second to last week.

Eau Claire Memorial squares off with Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North hosted New Richmond, Hudson topped Superior, and Menomonie took down River Falls.

Pepin/Alma defeated Cochrane-Fountain City to claim the Dairyland Conference title. Also, Eleva-Strum battled Blair-Taylor, and Rice Lake stayed unbeaten in the Middle Border Conference with their win over Osceola.

