SportScene 13 for Friday, October 6th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football highlights from week eight continue with action from the Cloverbelt Conference, and Heart O’ North Conference, and week seven highlights from 8-player football.

Matchups from 8-player include Gliman against Thorp, Alma-Center Lincoln taking on Owen-Withee, New Auburn traveling to Cornell, Bruce facing Prairie Farm, and Siren battling Luck.

In Cloverbelt action, Mondovi travels to Durand-Arkansaw, Stanley-Boyd facing off with Elk Mound, and Fall Creek warring with Osseo-Fairchild.

Plus, matchups from the Heart O’ North include Spooner against Bloomer, Northwestern against Barron, Cameron against Chetek-Weyerhauser, St. Croix Falls against Cumberland, Unity against Ladysmith, and Hayward against Lakeland Union.

