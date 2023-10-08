Bit and Spur Saddle Club hosts Halloween event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween fans were able to stirrup some trouble as they participated in an event in Eau Claire.

This is the Bit and Spur Saddle Club’s third year hosting the Halloween horse show, with various Halloween themed activities, including a costume contest for kids of all ages and the horses.

Bit and Spur president, Angie Petschow, said the best part is seeing everyone embrace the spooky season.

“I just like seeing everybody out, having fun. I love seeing what everybody comes up with for their different costumes and it’s just a fun way to to end the season with fun and less pressure than a regular show,” Petschow said.

Petschow also said that everybody of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in their events.

