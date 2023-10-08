The Community Table hosts 5th annual Dessert Extravaganza

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community Members looking for a sweet treat got a chance to support a local non-profit while also meeting state royalty.

The fifth annual Dessert Extravaganza, a fundraising event for the Community Table, added a twist this year.

Not only does this event include a variety of dessert, local art, and a large raffle, but this year, Miss Wisconsin was present.

Executive Director, TJ Atkins, said Dessert Extravaganza is a great way to meet some sweet people.

“The best part is usually at the end when we’re doing our thank you’s and people are collecting their their stuff and just the interactions that we get, we see a lot of our usual people, our new donors, our volunteers. But then we also see people from the public that we’ve never seen before. So it’s always a great way to network and get to know their community members too,” Atkins said

Atkins said she estimates the event was able to raise more than $15-20,000 this year, with all of it being put back into the Community Table.

