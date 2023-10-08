Menasha Police Officer shoots, kills man while responding to domestic dispute

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials are investigating an officer involved incident in the City of Menasha that occurred Saturday, October 7.

Officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at approximately 3:08 p.m. on the 1100 block of Geneva Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man with ‘bladed’ weapons. One officer from the Menasha Police Department shot their firearm, the shot hitting the man. Life saving measures were performed; however, the subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

No law enforcement were injured during the incident.

Both the Menasha and Fox Crossing police officers were equipped with body cameras during the incident.

The involved officer from the Menasha Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The incident is still under investigation.

