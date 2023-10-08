Packers legends stomp out bullying

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Stomp out bullying! That’s the goal for former Green Bay Packers player, Gilbert Brown, who visited Eau Claire for a fundraiser held by Brickhouse Pub & Grub and Brown’s own foundation.

“It’s a very important cause because of my mission statement where our foundation is helping children and bullying. Its become a big part of my foundation because the kids need help. And that’s what we’re trying to do is help them. The good thing about my foundation is all the money that goes in goes out to where it’s supposed to go. You know, we have nobody getting paid in our foundation .All of it is volunteer work”, says Brown.

After learning about Brown’s foundation, Mark Anderson, the owner of Brickhouse, decided to team up with the Packers legend to spead awareness about bullying in schools.

“I try and do as much as I can with the Gilbert Brown Foundation. It’s it’s an amazing group. And just by doing going to events and and helping out and doing things kind of led to us doing stuff together here in the Eau Claire area. It’s an important thing for me. I was going through it as a child, at a very pertinent part of a lot of people’s lives, and we’re trying to help kids with the awareness of it”, says Anderson.

Anderson says it’s great to see these celebrities promoting such an important cause.

“Bullying is a serious problem that impacts a lot of kids. Anything we can do to spread awareness and and enlighten people that this is a real problem is better for everybody. But the fact that these guys spend as much time as they do advocating for children in Wisconsin is an amazing feat”, says Anderson.

One family even decided to spend their nephews birthday stomping out bullying.

“We thought this would be a great way to help anti-bullying and help the community to get back to something good. And it was a great way to celebrate jacks golden birthday”, says Laura Cernohous, who attended the fundraiser.

And Jack is most excited about...

“Getting to see them in person”, says Jack Cernohous.

Leroy Butler, Andre Rison, and Craig Newsom also attended the Stomp Out Bullying Fundraiser.

The fans who came to the event were able to meet the legends and get a photo and autograph from them.

An auction was also held for memorabilia signed from Packers players such as Jordan Love and Lukas Van Ness, with all proceeds going back to the Gilbert Brown Foundation.

