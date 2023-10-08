School raises funds for new playground equipment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Flynn Elementary school’s fall carnival is about more than clowning around and having a good time, it’s a fundraiser for new playground equipment.

President of the Parent Teacher Organization, Michelle Rowekamp, said this is a wonderful start to the many exciting fundraiser they will be hosting for their new playground.

“We have a few events throughout the school year that will help focus funds towards the playground. And this is our first one. So doing a fall carnival, we opened up to the community and we have games and prizes and concessions and we’re just really excited to have everyone come out and hang out with us today,” Rowekamp said.

Fifth grade teacherm Angel Crawford, said the kids at Flynn Elementary played a large part in making this possible.

“All of the student council went to all of the classrooms in the school and they asked the kids what they would like to see on the playground at Flynn. They got a ton of recommendations, things that the kids were really excited about and they were able to send it to the PTO to potentially get some really cool playground equipment,” Crawford said.

“We have a big long list of what the kids would like to see. It ranges from the kids wanting more swings. They want an obstacle course. They want spinny things, like there’s a lot on there,” Rowekamp said.

Molly Rowekamp, a student at Flynn Elementary said she’s excited and is looking forward to getting something she’s been wanting for awhile. “A bigger slide,” Molly said.

Crawford said a new playground isn’t just about making the kids happy, it will also benefit their health.

“We have always wanted to teach students how to learn how their body works and how they can play in a really fun and safe way. And I think what we have at Flynn is awesome and amazing, but installing some new things that will help kids learn even more about how their body moves and how to play safely could be so much more fun too,” Carwford said.

Organizers said they need around $50-60,000 for the new equipment, and are hoping to get around $1,000 from the fall carnival, with more fundraisers around the corner.

School officials said they are uncertain when they will begin construction, but are hopeful that it will be within the next year.

The new playground will also be open to the other kids in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.