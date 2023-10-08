SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 7th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football enters week 2 with a host of high-profile matchups.

UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-River Falls in their homecoming game. UW-Oshkosh earned a come-from-behind, double overtime win over UW-Stout. UW-La Crosse upset UW-Whitewater on a last second field goal to earn their first win over the Warhawks in 19 years.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial cross country hosted their annual Old Abe Invitational.

