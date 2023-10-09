EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My wife of thirty-five years, Becky Nelson, found out in 2017 that she had thyroid eye disease. She went through multiple eye surgeries and in 2020 she found out she had breast cancer. In February of 2021, we found out it was stage four and had metastasized into her bones. We are now on a 3rd medication. I am nominating Becky for the Sunshine Award for the strength, courage, determination, love, and hope she shows me and our two older kids, Matthew and Natasha, and their families every day.

Larry Nelson

