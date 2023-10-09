Child dies after truck collides with Amish buggy, Lafayette sheriff says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A child is dead after a crash between a truck and an Amish buggy, according to the Lafayette Co. sheriff.

The crash happened Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. in Darlington Township, Sheriff Reg Gill wrote in a news release later that evening.

A family, including parents and four kids, was riding in the buggy on State Highway 81 when the vehicle was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The child was pronounced dead on scene. Others in the buggy were taken to hospitals, including another child who was taken to UW Health hospital by Med Flight.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

“The horse pulling the buggy suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, and was later located at a nearby farm. The buggy was demolished and the pickup truck sustained severe damage,” Sheriff Gill added in the release.

Lafayette County Deputies, Darlington Police Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Fire Department were all dispatched. UW Med Flight, Shullsburg EMS and Belmont EMS also assisted in the scene.

The crash is under investigation. There was no indication about any charges.

