Cool days and chilly nights; the pattern continues this week

It was a cool weekend around Western Wisconsin, with temperatures averaging 5-10 degrees below average. Heading into tonight we have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some clearing is expected overnight and the result will be the potential for the first widespread frost of the season. All of Wisconsin is under a frost advisory into early Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the mid 30s but again will depend on cloud cover. Cold sensitive plants may be lost if not protected.

Widespread frost advisory in effect early Monday (weau)

Otherwise we head into Monday with a continuation of these cooler than average temperatures. Sunshine will dominate overall, with scattered clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. It will also be another breezy day.

Low pressure sits over SE Canada, keeping WI in a cool pattern. (weau)

Our weather is primarily being influenced by a large stacked low spinning over Southeast Canada which is cut off from the main flow. This means any motion will be very slow as it meanders around into the midweek. The position of this system will keep Wisconsin in cool northerly flow with high pressure parked over Central Canada. So while we will remain 5-10 degrees below average, it will also stay dry. A few extra clouds are expected on Tuesday, while Wednesday is looking sunnier overall. Highs will continue in the 50s with overnights in the 30s and more chances for at least scattered frost. By Thursday we look to finally see this system slide more to the east, but as it does, another upper trough is forecast to drop through the plains and to our south for the end of the week. This feature will then lead to the development of a large storm system over the Central Plains. Where and how quickly this tracks remains uncertain, but there is enough evidence to believe it will have impacts on our late week weather. Shower chances may arrive as early as late Thursday with the potential for a rainy and windy Friday. Conditions should slowly improve into the weekend but it will remain cool.

