Detective charged in Monroe County K-9′s death pleads not guilty

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A detective charged in a Monroe County K-9′s death pleads not guilty.

The court enters not guilty pleas on behalf of 29-year-old Alexander Maas of Tomah, court records show.

Court records show Maas is facing a charge of intentionally mistreat animals penalties for misdemeanors-Class “A.”

A criminal complaint says Kolt had a medical emergency at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2023, and ended up having to be euthanized on May 15, 2023. K-9 Kolt was assigned to Detective Alexander Maas with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the complaint, K-9 Kolt had been left inside Maas’ vehicle from around 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023. On May 10, 2023, the temperature outside had been 81 degrees Fahrenheit with sunny conditions and the windows on the vehicle had been left up.

The complaint says the vehicle was not equipped with any “hotspot” which would have alerted anyone that the interior of the vehicle was overheating with a canine left inside of it, in spite of one the Department had purchased that was supposed to be installed.

Court records show the court orders $1,000 signature bond with standard conditions to be signed by Oct. 13, 2023, and a hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2023.

