EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Marcus Fezarri for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Fezarri was key to saving my life. I had been in an emergency room four times in five days at a hospital in Polk County with a low-grade fever and a malignant tumor in my left kidney. All the emergency room doctors up to that point kept treating the cancer and ignoring the fever. Six days from diagnosis, I ended up at the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency Room in extreme pain. Dr. Fezarri moved fast. After finding out my temperature he knew I had an infection and immediately took quick action and in five minutes did what the other four emergency room doctors didn’t even think of. His fast action and the decisions that were made for my condition were monumental and I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart for everything he and his team did to fight for my life. I was hospitalized for three days and have I to say, this is one of the best hospitals I have ever been to in my life (I am 59 years old). Thank you, Dr. Fezarri. You made a huge difference in my life and I am so grateful to you.

Lisa Silbernagel

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.