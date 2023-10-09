DR. MARCUS FEZARRI

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Marcus Fezarri for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Fezarri was key to saving my life. I had been in an emergency room four times in five days at a hospital in Polk County with a low-grade fever and a malignant tumor in my left kidney. All the emergency room doctors up to that point kept treating the cancer and ignoring the fever. Six days from diagnosis, I ended up at the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency Room in extreme pain. Dr. Fezarri moved fast. After finding out my temperature he knew I had an infection and immediately took quick action and in five minutes did what the other four emergency room doctors didn’t even think of. His fast action and the decisions that were made for my condition were monumental and I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart for everything he and his team did to fight for my life. I was hospitalized for three days and have I to say, this is one of the best hospitals I have ever been to in my life (I am 59 years old). Thank you, Dr. Fezarri. You made a huge difference in my life and I am so grateful to you.

Lisa Silbernagel

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Latest News

NORTHWOOD VET SERVICE LLC
RANDY STONER
STEVE AND DORI PETZNICK
BECKY NELSON