Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elmwood man is accused of a 10th operating while intoxicated offense.

A criminal complaint shows 45-year-old Steven Bahr is charged with operate motor vehicle while revoked and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 10th and subsequent offense.

The complaint says an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of hitting a curb and making an improper turn in the City of Menomonie. The officer believed the driver’s eyes to be glossy and blood shot. The officer also believed they smelled a strong odor of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, authorities identified the driver as Bahr. Authorities learned that Bahr’s license status was revoked criminally, and he had an occupational license, but was outside of his hours.

The complaint notes that Bahr refused sobriety tests. Authorities learned that Bahr had nine prior OWI convictions.

Court records show a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2023.

