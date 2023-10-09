Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense

Steven Bahr
Steven Bahr(COURTESY: DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elmwood man is accused of a 10th operating while intoxicated offense.

A criminal complaint shows 45-year-old Steven Bahr is charged with operate motor vehicle while revoked and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 10th and subsequent offense.

The complaint says an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of hitting a curb and making an improper turn in the City of Menomonie. The officer believed the driver’s eyes to be glossy and blood shot. The officer also believed they smelled a strong odor of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, authorities identified the driver as Bahr. Authorities learned that Bahr’s license status was revoked criminally, and he had an occupational license, but was outside of his hours.

The complaint notes that Bahr refused sobriety tests. Authorities learned that Bahr had nine prior OWI convictions.

Court records show a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Latest News

helmbrecht in court
Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours
BOARD SUPERVISOR: NO POLITICAL MOTIVATION
BOARD SUPERVISOR: NO POLITICAL MOTIVATION
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9′s death pleads not guilty