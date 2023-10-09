Emberson makes San Jose Sharks Opening Roster

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The San Jose Sharks have announced their opening night roster and Eau Claire Memorial and Wisconsin alum Ty Emberson has made the team out of training camp.

The Sharks will take on defending Stanley Cup champions the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

As long as he is not a scratch, Emberson should make his NHL debut for the Sharks that night.

The former Old Abes and Badgers standout was claimed off waivers earlier this month from the New York Rangers organization by the Sharks.

He has been skating in the 2nd defensive line in the exhibition games he has played in.

Emberson will join the likes of Jake McCabe, Michael Kapla and Jake Dowell to play at Eau Claire Memorial and play in the NHL.

