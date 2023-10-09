Frosty night ahead, tracking end-of-the-week storm

A very persistent upper-level low over southeastern Canada remains the dominating factor for the area. It is bringing us persistent northwest winds and cool days and nights. Also tonight is looking like another cool one. The strong low will try to bring in some more cloud cover tonight, which would be a limiting factor to the frost potential, but if we stay clear enough, another widespread frost is possible. Much of the area is under a Frost Advisory again until 9 am Tuesday, with even a Freeze Warning for Polk and Barron counties. So, if you still have plants or flowers outside, take them inside as they won’t like these temperatures! East of Eau Claire, we are pretty sure the cloud cover will be thick and strong enough to prevent a freeze or frost. Elsewhere, temperatures will drop into the low-30s for most.

The upper-level trough over southeastern Canada keeps plaguing us with cooler temperatures and breezy winds. A strong storm is approaching the Pacific Northwest, that will impact us later this week. (WEAU)

Tomorrow will start off on a cloudy note for many, but during the day, clouds will give way to more and more sunshine, especially in our southwestern areas. Farther northeast, the cloud cover should be more persistent. Winds will be calmer than today, but with persistent northwest flow and the cool upper-level trough still nearby, temperatures will be stuck in the lower-50s. Wednesday could start off frosty once again, especially farther south where there is a better chance of remaining clear to mostly clear tomorrow night. Otherwise Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a little bit warmer, with highs in the upper-50s. This will be the only slightly warmer day of the week though, as temperatures start to slide again towards the end of the week. Overnight lows will move away from the frost territory, as we will see more clouds moving in with a strong storm system. This will bring the chance for widespread rain late Thursday, and especially into Friday. Winds will also get breezy again, or borderline windy, on Thursday and Friday. Lingering showers are still possible Saturday morning, with temperatures taking another step back once the storm system moves out this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.