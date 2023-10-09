Interview: MTG presents “Murder on the Orient Express”

MENOMONIE Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”.

The play will be performed October 13-15 and 20-22 at the historic Mabel Tainter Theater.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Directed for Menomonie Theater Guild by Russell Slack.

