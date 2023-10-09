Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bail/bond hearing was held Monday for Shane Helmbrecht.

During the hearing, a Judge ordered Helmbrecht to return to the state within 48 hours and contact the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office to verify he complied with the order. If he’s not back within 48 hours, the District Attorney will file a request for a warrant.

The existing order is still in effect, that he have no contact with victims and no firearms.

Attorneys for Helmbrecht say they have no contact with him, his phone is disconnected, and his family does not know of his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.