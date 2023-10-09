La Crosse Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration and flag raising ceremony.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated every second Monday of October. La Crosse began its celebration at City Hall with a flag raising ceremony.

“Today the mayor made a proclamation that today’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city of la Crosse and we saw the raising of the Ho-Chunk flag here at city hall,” says community member Tracy Littlejohn.

But it’s not just the flag raising ceremony that’s going on today. There are also many events going on down at Riverside Park.

“We’ve got some musical performers. We’ve got some speakers talking about different aspects of indigenous culture. We have merchandise vendors, we have food vendors, we’ve got interactive activities, we’ve got informational booths, and we’ve got a traditional Lacrosse tournament,” says Littlejohn.

Littlejohn says that it is important that mayor Reynolds and the city are helping out with the celebration.

“I think it’s important that the mayor is a participant in the day because it shows that this is not just the tribal members of the community putting something on, but that the city is actually endorsing this and collaborating with us. And the mayor has always been very supportive of the events that we’ve been doing here with the city,” says Littlejohn.

Littlejohn also says that Indigenous Peoples’ Day is very important for her.

“Having Indigenous Peoples’ Day on this day in particular reminds people that we were not completely conquered and that we are still in existence and we’re still very resilient and thriving in America, despite what has happened in the past,” says Littlejohn.

According to Littlejohn, the city first recognized the holiday in 2018, and the celebration has gotten bigger every year since then.

Governor Evers has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin since 2019, and Joe Biden was the first U.S. President to formally recognize the day in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.