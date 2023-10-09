NORTHWOOD VET SERVICE LLC

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Northwoods Vet Service LLC for the Sunshine Award. The doctors are very caring and very thorough with my fur babies. They are filled with compassion, not only for my fur babies, but also for me. I feel very comfortable leaving my babies in their care for the day or for just a visit. The staff are wonderful ladies. They are very welcoming when I walk in their beautiful clinic. They always greet me with a smile and kind words. They are a wonderful group of ladies!

Yvonne Olson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Latest News

RANDY STONER
STEVE AND DORI PETZNICK
DR. MARCUS FEZARRI
BECKY NELSON
The Red Cedar Film Festival will run July 28 -Aug 1 at the historic Mabel Tainter in Menomonie.
Interview: MTG presents “Murder on the Orient Express”