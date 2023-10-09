NORTHWOOD VET SERVICE LLC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Northwoods Vet Service LLC for the Sunshine Award. The doctors are very caring and very thorough with my fur babies. They are filled with compassion, not only for my fur babies, but also for me. I feel very comfortable leaving my babies in their care for the day or for just a visit. The staff are wonderful ladies. They are very welcoming when I walk in their beautiful clinic. They always greet me with a smile and kind words. They are a wonderful group of ladies!

Yvonne Olson

