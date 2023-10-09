One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and Rice Lake Police Department officers were called to the 400 block of Hatten Avenue in Rice Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. At the scene, they found a female who had been stabbed by a male. She was treated by EMS, as the male barricaded himself in an apartment.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says officers gave commands for the suspect to come out, but he did not comply, and eventually charged at officers with a knife. Officers then discharged their firearms at the suspect. First aid was rendered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department says there is no further danger to the public.

The names and ages of the suspect and stabbing victim have not been released.

Officers were equipped with body cameras, and the involved officers from both agencies have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. DCI is leading this investigation, with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. DCI says it will review all evidence and determine the facts of this incident, and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

