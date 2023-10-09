Royal Credit Union celebrates Community Giveback Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union offices were closed Monday as employees across the company joined together to donate their time.

The company took part in its third annual Community Giveback Day. 850 employees across Wis. and Minn. participated in 80 different projects with non-profits. In Eau Claire, members were helping Feed My People Food Bank clean its facility.

In total, Royal Credit Union employees contributed over 5,000 hours of community service.

