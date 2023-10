EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Steve and Dori Petznick for the Sunshine Award. They took us to appointments at the hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Three times their dad had surgery there and they also went to visit him, taking me with them. They attended each doctor’s appointment, plus, they mowed our lawn all summer.

Don and Phyllis Petznick

