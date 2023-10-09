UW-Eau Claire partners with The College of New Jersey to grow industry collaborations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire has partnered with an out of state college to build on it’s established collaborative efforts and to benefit students research.

UW-Eau Claire and The College of New Jersey may be a thousand miles apart but they are close in their goals. This is what led them to join forces.

The National Science Foundation offered $400,000 grants to colleges around the country for their science programs. UW-Eau Claire applied and was one of the 50 finalists to get to the next step in obtaining the grant but according to Dr. Mike Carney Assistant Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships and Program Development there was one catch.

“In order to be successful in the next stage, you have to collaborate with one of the other 50 or two of the other 50, which was unusual. Normally you come in with your own proposal and then they evaluate it and they but the rules were that you had to collaborate with another member of this cohort”, says Dr. Carney.

Dr. Carney says all the colleges that were considered found their partners via zoom meetings to find who were the best fit. The best fit for UW-Eau Claire was The College of New Jersey a college that Dr. Carney was hoping to collaborate with.

“We’re very similar campuses in terms of size. They are obviously in New Jersey, we’re in Wisconsin. So collaborating with them was actually very attractive because we could share information. And that’s part of the goal of the collaboration is that we actually share knowledge that we learned through this grant with each other, but we’re not competing with each other for students, which is a real issue”, says Dr. Carney.

This grant and collaboration will allow local industries to bring in research projects from the outside so that students and faculty can further their knowledge. Dr. Carney says this will benefit the students.

“We have found that students are really energized and engaged by working on projects where they can see kind of the end result, the impact their work. In a in a clearer view. Students are more engaged in the project. They like the projects more they can they feel more ownership over the project”, says Dr. Carney.

The main goal for this grant is to share what the students and faculty learn.

“When we figure out what works and doesn’t work, we don’t just hold it secret. We actually disseminate that to the world, or we tell NSF about it so that they can share best practices with a broader audience”, says Dr. Carney.

UWEC is working with the Mayo Clinic. Students can solve issues that the clinic comes across.

Dr. Carney says the National Science Foundation has another grant opportunity. UWEC plans on using this experience to apply for that as well.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.