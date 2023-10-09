Vaccines on your to-do list? Gundersen’s got your back

LA CROSSE, Wis. (GUNDERSEN HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE) - You’re now able to get your flu shot, updated COVID-19 booster and other vaccines at one of Gundersen’s fall vaccine clinic locations. Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters are strongly recommended to protect yourself and others from serious illness.

“Vaccines not only protect the individual, but they also protect people around them who may not be able to get vaccinated or for those whom the vaccine isn’t very effective because of a poor immune system,” says Tracy Dayton, Gundersen’s Vaccine Clinic supervisor. “This includes infants, the very old and the immunocompromised.”

La Crosse vaccine clinics

Oct. 9 – 27

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Clinic location: First floor, main clinic

By appointment only. To schedule, please call (608) 775-6829. Vaccines offered: Flu, COVID-19, pneumonia and adult RSV.

Onalaska vaccine clinics

Open year-round Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 9 – Nov. 29 open until 6 p.m.) Clinic location: Fourth floor, Onalaska

By appointment only. To schedule, please call (608) 775-6829. Vaccines offered: All routine vaccines, including flu, tetanus, pneumonia, COVID-19 and adult RSV.

Flu shot availability and options

Flu shots will be available to patients 6 months and older.

High dosage flu shots will be available to patients 65 years of age and older.

FluMist (nasal spray) will be available to healthy patients 2 through 49 years of age upon request at the fall vaccine clinics

Flublok will be available to patients 18 years of age and older

Additional locations

Gundersen ExpressCare, 2500 State Rd., La Crosse

Gundersen Pharmacy locations (ages 6+) during normal business hours:

Cass Street, 528 Cass St., La Crosse

Village Shopping Center (inside Festival), 2511 Green Bay St., La Crosse

Onalaska Clinic Pharmacy, 3111 Gundersen Dr., Onalaska

Sand Lake Road, 111 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska

Holmen Pharmacy (next to Holmen Clinic), 500 N. Holmen Dr., Holmen

Tomah Clinic Pharmacy, 505 Gopher Dr., Tomah

Winona Campus Pharmacy, 1122 W. Hwy. 61, Winona

To learn more, visit //gundersenhealth.org/services/vaccinations-immunizations.

