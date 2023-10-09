Vaccines on your to-do list? Gundersen’s got your back
Gundersen fall vaccine clinics in Onalaska and La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (GUNDERSEN HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE) - You’re now able to get your flu shot, updated COVID-19 booster and other vaccines at one of Gundersen’s fall vaccine clinic locations. Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters are strongly recommended to protect yourself and others from serious illness.
“Vaccines not only protect the individual, but they also protect people around them who may not be able to get vaccinated or for those whom the vaccine isn’t very effective because of a poor immune system,” says Tracy Dayton, Gundersen’s Vaccine Clinic supervisor. “This includes infants, the very old and the immunocompromised.”
La Crosse vaccine clinics
Oct. 9 – 27
Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Clinic location: First floor, main clinic
By appointment only. To schedule, please call (608) 775-6829. Vaccines offered: Flu, COVID-19, pneumonia and adult RSV.
Open year-round Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 9 – Nov. 29 open until 6 p.m.) Clinic location: Fourth floor, Onalaska
By appointment only. To schedule, please call (608) 775-6829. Vaccines offered: All routine vaccines, including flu, tetanus, pneumonia, COVID-19 and adult RSV.
Flu shot availability and options
- Flu shots will be available to patients 6 months and older.
- High dosage flu shots will be available to patients 65 years of age and older.
- FluMist (nasal spray) will be available to healthy patients 2 through 49 years of age upon request at the fall vaccine clinics
- Flublok will be available to patients 18 years of age and older
Additional locations
Gundersen ExpressCare, 2500 State Rd., La Crosse
Gundersen Pharmacy locations (ages 6+) during normal business hours:
- Cass Street, 528 Cass St., La Crosse
- Village Shopping Center (inside Festival), 2511 Green Bay St., La Crosse
- Onalaska Clinic Pharmacy, 3111 Gundersen Dr., Onalaska
- Sand Lake Road, 111 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska
- Holmen Pharmacy (next to Holmen Clinic), 500 N. Holmen Dr., Holmen
- Tomah Clinic Pharmacy, 505 Gopher Dr., Tomah
- Winona Campus Pharmacy, 1122 W. Hwy. 61, Winona
To learn more, visit //gundersenhealth.org/services/vaccinations-immunizations.
