A Walk For Hope aims to raise money for those fighting cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An upcoming fundraiser aims to support people fighting cancer.

A Walk For Hope raises money to support people who are going through cancer treatment.

The event is on Saturday, October 21st at Lazy Month Brewing. The walk is split up into two times to give people flexibility to attend.

The day walk starts at 3 p.m. and the night walk starts at 7 p.m..

The cost to participate is $20 per person.

There will be a variety of food trucks available between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

You can also check out the Eau Claire Irish Session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be prizes and a silent auction.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.