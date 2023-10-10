1 person dead after semi rollover crash in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a semi rollover crash in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9, 2023, around 5:05 p.m., authorities received a report of a semi rollover crash near S868 Highway 25 in the Town of Nelson.

The Sheriff’s Office says when crews arrived, the semi tractor and trailer were on their side and the tractor was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews extinguished the fire, and the 63-year-old driver of the semi was found dead inside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigation revealed that the semi was driving southbound along Highway 25 when it crossed the centerline, went into the opposite ditch, and hit an embankment for a driveway, causing the semi to rollover. The semi was hauling manure.

As a result of the crash, about 5,000 gallons of manure spilled in the area, the Sheriff’s Office says.

