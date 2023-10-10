11-year-old boy with autism missing in Wood Co.

Missing child in Wood County.
Missing child in Wood County.(WSAW)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

An 11-year-old boy with autism is missing in central Wisconsin.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the boy, who answers to the name Masyn, walked away from a home without telling anyone around 3 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen Monday night at 11 p.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Drive and Mallard Lane near Hewitt, Wisconsin.

He was wearing a gray Minecraft sweatshirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you see Masyn, you’re asked to call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8700.

