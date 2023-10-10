Chippewa County Board to meet Tuesday, address Sheriff investigation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The investigation into Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes will be further addressed by the Chippewa County Board at a meeting Tuesday night.

A report released says Sheriff Hakes was investigated for accusations of inappropriate and unwanted text messages and concerns about his honesty as the County’s Sheriff. The report claimed staffers said Sheriff Hakes was absent a lot, with his Chief Deputy and the Lieutenants being present more.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Hakes will be given 10 minutes to address the Board.

The meeting can be viewed live HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.