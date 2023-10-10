Eau Claire County is seeking applications to fill a vacancy in Supervisory District 14

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - Eau Claire County is seeking eligible applicants to fill a vacancy as a County Board Supervisor for District 14. This individual would be fulfilling the term of former Supervisor Judy Gatlin whose term runs through mid-April 2024.

Supervisory District 14 is made up of the Town of Washington – Ward 3, and the City of Eau Claire – Wards 4, 21, 56, and 63. A detailed map can be found here: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/25b1494d6b0b47dc8ea6ab95a3d52e76 or by viewing the attachment. Applicants must be a resident of District 14 to be eligible.

Applicants can complete an application by following this link: https://www.eauclairecounty.gov/Home/Components/FormBuilder/FormBuilder/46e031ed727843bc93d67286837b01d 5/12242. Applications will be received through the end of day on Friday, October 27, 2023, with interviews by the Committee on Administration taking place in early November.

Eau Claire County Board Chair, Nancy Coffey, would like to thank Supervisor Judy Gatlin for her years of service to the community. Supervisor Gatlin was first elected to the Eau Claire County Board in 2016 and has served on committees such as the Highway Committee, the Committee on Human Resources, and the Committee on Administration.

