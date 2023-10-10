Fierce Freedom hosting “Empower Freedom Conference” on October 27th

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fierce Freedom is a Chippewa Valley non-profit that aims to raise awareness of human trafficking.

On October 27th from 9 am to 3 pm, the non-profit is hosting its Empower Freedom Conference geared at equipping communities with the tools to help end the cycle of human trafficking and exploitation.

It will be held at the Holiday Inn Eau Claire South I-94 and the cost of attendance is $85 with breakfast, lunch, and a swag bag included.

There will be a number of break-out sessions throughout the event as well.

To learn more about the conference and Fierce Freedom, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board Supervisor issues statement regarding Sheriff investigation
Steven Bahr
Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense
helmbrecht in court
Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours

Latest News

A spooky attraction in Menomonie features props and scare actors.
Haunted trail supports community organizations with spooky fun
Haunted Trail Fundraiser Helps Support Community Organizations 645AM
Haunted Trail Fundraiser Helps Support Community Organizations 615AM
Haunted Trail Fundraiser Helps Support Community Organizations 545AM