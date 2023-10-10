Fierce Freedom hosting “Empower Freedom Conference” on October 27th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fierce Freedom is a Chippewa Valley non-profit that aims to raise awareness of human trafficking.

On October 27th from 9 am to 3 pm, the non-profit is hosting its Empower Freedom Conference geared at equipping communities with the tools to help end the cycle of human trafficking and exploitation.

It will be held at the Holiday Inn Eau Claire South I-94 and the cost of attendance is $85 with breakfast, lunch, and a swag bag included.

There will be a number of break-out sessions throughout the event as well.

To learn more about the conference and Fierce Freedom, click here.

