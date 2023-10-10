Haunted trail supports community organizations with spooky fun

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Halloween quickly approaching, haunted houses, trails, and other spooky-season activities are kicking off, including a Menomonie attraction looking to help animals in need.

The Haunted Hillside, a haunted trail with spooky animatronics and scare actors, is welcoming people on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October for its 4th year. The Owner of The Haunted Hillside, Kayla Waterhouse, said the attraction started as something fun for her family and turned into a way to support the Dunn County Humane Society.

“We don’t charge a fee to come to our trail, it is just a free-will donation to the humane society,” Waterhouse said. “It could be money or it could be paper towels, cat litter, cat food, dog food, basically anything a pet can use.”

Waterhouse said Strong Arms Helping Families, a Colfax-based non-profit that helps families by providing meals and other goods, will also be at the trail selling food. Mick York, who works with the non-profit, said they will use profits from the attraction to pack Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

The Haunted Hillside will be open Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 28.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.