Hope Gospel Mission breaks ground on new Learning Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission broke ground Tuesday on a plot of land that will house the Learning Center.

The Hope Learning Center will serve residents in their recovery journey by providing computers, meeting rooms, classrooms, trauma training, financial training, and more.

According to the Hope Gospel Mission Program Director, Chris Hedlund, Hope Gospel Mission helps over 400 people a year, with nearly 200 of those people staying long term.

While they already have a Learning Center in place, the non-profit continues to grow needing a larger area in order to help more people.

“This is exciting because Hope Gospel Mission is 25 years old this year. And every year we’ve been steadily growing the need in Eau Claire coming to our door has been growing at about 11%. And Hope Gospel Mission has been able to keep pace with that growth and keep helping more people every year,” Hedlund said.

The building is estimated to cost $1.8 million and will be complete next spring.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.