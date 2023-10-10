Interview: Cadott Bohemian Hall dance

A polka dance benefit will be held for the Cadott Bohemian Hall
A polka dance benefit will be held for the Cadott Bohemian Hall
By Judy Clark
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The historic Cadott Bohemian Hall will hold a Polka Dance Sunday, October 15 to raise funds for restorations and maintenance.

Admission is $10 and includes music by Cynor Classics from 1-5 p.m.

The hall was built 116 years ago by Czech/Bohemian immigrants and is a part of Cadott area history.

There will be Kolache and Halusky for sale, along with beer, soda, water and popcorn.

