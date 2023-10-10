Interview: Phoenix Rising Fun Show

Owners of the nonprofit are hoping to raise money at this event to help rescue other horses...
Owners of the nonprofit are hoping to raise money at this event to help rescue other horses from danger.
By Judy Clark
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Phoenix Rising Rescue and Rehabilitation is holding its 3rd Annual Fun Show to support the mission of saving unwanted horses from abuse, neglect, starvation and slaughter.

The show is Saturday, October 14 with registration at 11 a.m. and the show at noon. There is a $15 entry fee for horse/rider combo.

The program at the farm near Fall Creek helps to provide a safe retirement for horses who may have months or years left of life, but may not be adoptable due to previous injuries, temperament, or age.

