Melrose man accused of criminal trespassing, possession of drugs

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Melrose man is accused of criminal trespassing and possession of drugs.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office,36-year-old Kyle Buckles of Melrose, Wis. was arrested on the morning of Oct. 5, 2023, in rural Viroqua/Soldiers Grove, Wis., in the Town of Franklin.

The Sheriff’s Office states around 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man, later identified as Buckles, at a home on Erickson Road indicating that people had been chasing him, shot at him, and he spent the night in a wooded area. The Sheriff’s Office also received information that the man may have entered a nearby home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, although the investigation continues, deputies were unable to substantiate the reports Buckles was being chased or shot at.

The Sheriff’s Office states shortly before 10:00 a.m., on Oct. 5, Kyle Buckles was taken into custody and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on the suspicion of criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, and probation violation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 6, Buckles appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court. A $5,000.00 Signature Bond was ordered, but Buckles was held for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections until his release from custody on Oct. 9. He is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 8. Drugs and/or alcohol appear to have been a factor.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com.

