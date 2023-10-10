One more dry day before a strong storm system brings heavy rain and gusty winds

A stagnant low pressure system north of the Great Lakes Region kept cloud cover in place for our northeastern counties today with sunshine dominating further to the southwest. Therefore, we had quite a temperature gradient over Western Wisconsin with readings in the 40s, 50s, and even a few temperatures around 60. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected in the Chippewa Valley tonight with lows right around 40. Meanwhile south, mostly clear skies will continue with temperatures plummeting to the low and mid-30s as winds turn calm. Frost will likely develop overnight as a result, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for these areas from 1-9am tomorrow. You’ll want to cover sensitive vegetation or bring it inside for the night. Tomorrow will bring intervals of sunshine and clouds as the stacked low continues to spin over Eastern Canada. Afternoon highs will run close to average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Quiet Wednesday as our next storm system starts to form over the Rockies (WEAU)

By tomorrow night and into Thursday morning, clouds will start to increase from the southwest as a potent fall storm begins to intensify over the Central Plains as it tracks to the east and northeast. Forecast models continue to show some disagreements with when precipitation may show up, but for now, the best chances for rain look to arrive in the afternoon with a breezy east wind. Our trend of unseasonably cool air will also continue with temperatures rising into the mid-50s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and winds (WEAU)

Widespread rain will then start to overspread the area Thursday night with a WEATHER ALERT DAY being declared on Friday as our storm system makes its approach, bringing the biggest weather impacts as we close out the week. Rain will persist throughout the day with periods of heavier rainfall likely. Strong winds are also expected with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Given the current forecast for rainfall amounts, minor flooding could certainly be possible. That said, it’ll be a great day for those indoor activities! After starting out in the mid-40s, most places will either hold steady or only climb a few degrees to the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers will stick around at night through Saturday morning as low pressure begins to pull away to the east. Drier conditions may start to take over by the afternoon with a mainly cloudy sky and breezy winds at 10-15 mph from the east-northeast. Once again, highs will be well below average in the low 50s. A quieter stretch of weather looks to unfold from Sunday into the start of next week as an elongated area of surface high pressure works into the region. This will lead to variable sun and clouds with consistent temperatures in the low 50s.

