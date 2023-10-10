Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boater

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing boater.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, around 5:36 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cedar Lake within Polk County reporting there was a boat operating in circles in the lake and a female could be heard yelling for help. An adult female was pulled out of the water by a passing boat and reported that she had been on the boat with an adult male and her dog. The boat was stopped and discovered to contain only the dog. A search for the missing adult male began.

The Sheriff’s Office says as of Oct. 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., the search is ongoing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boat landing located at the intersection of CTH M and 10th Avenue is closed and boaters are asked to stay off the water until further notice.

