Recruiting healthy adults for COVID-19 research

UW La Crosse
UW La Crosse(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- LA CROSSE PRESS RELEASE) - UW-La Crosse is seeking healthy men and women between the ages of 30 and 70 for a study on the effects of long COVID.

The study will analyze the health and function of red blood cells (RBC) in people with persistent COVID symptoms, as compared to the health and function of RBC in healthy individuals to determine if RBC has a causal relationship with long COVID.

Participants will be expected to complete two sessions on campus:

  • A screening to determine eligibility
  • A testing visit (approximately 2.5 hours) consisting of a cognitive test, a breathing test, a non-invasive blood vessel test, an exercise test on a stationary bike and a blood draw.

To be eligible, participants must:

  • Have not contracted COVID in the past three months
  • Have no restrictions on vigorous exercise, or be cleared by a physician
  • Be a non-smoker.

To sign up or request more information, contact Anna Davenport at davenport9284@uwlax.edu.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board Supervisor issues statement regarding Sheriff investigation
Steven Bahr
Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense
helmbrecht in court
Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
Syphilis Cases Continue to Rise in Wisconsin-Affecting Babies, Teens, and Adults
road work
Work at Melby St. & Hastings Way/BUS-53 on Tuesday (10/10/23) - Detours for some motorists
File picture of traffic cones
Union Pacific Railroad to Temporarily Close Three Railroad Crossings in the City of Menomonie on October 10 and 11
The non-profit is hosting the Empower Freedom Conference
Fierce Freedom hosting “Empower Freedom Conference” on October 27th