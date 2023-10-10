Recruiting healthy adults for COVID-19 research

LA CROSSE, Wis. (UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- LA CROSSE PRESS RELEASE) - UW-La Crosse is seeking healthy men and women between the ages of 30 and 70 for a study on the effects of long COVID.

The study will analyze the health and function of red blood cells (RBC) in people with persistent COVID symptoms, as compared to the health and function of RBC in healthy individuals to determine if RBC has a causal relationship with long COVID.

Participants will be expected to complete two sessions on campus:

A screening to determine eligibility

A testing visit (approximately 2.5 hours) consisting of a cognitive test, a breathing test, a non-invasive blood vessel test, an exercise test on a stationary bike and a blood draw.

To be eligible, participants must:

Have not contracted COVID in the past three months

Have no restrictions on vigorous exercise, or be cleared by a physician

Be a non-smoker.

To sign up or request more information, contact Anna Davenport at davenport9284@uwlax.edu.

