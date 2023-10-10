Rothman unveils ‘Universities of Wisconsin’

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire, President Jay Rothman unveiled the new identity - the Universities of Wisconsin.

The new title will be used for all 13 of the state’s schools. The Universities of Wisconsin will replace the University of Wisconsin System title that is currently used. The new name will be accompanied by new brand graphics, including a logo, mark, and map.

Rothman says they believe the “Universities of Wisconsin” identity is more relatable for students, families and employers.”

“How we present ourselves to the public and our students needs to be refreshed. The idea is to shift the focus from the system to the universities that serve Wisconsin students and families and develop Wisconsin’s workforce,” Rothman said.

Rothman says a transition to the new name will be finalized by early next year.

Additional information is available on UW System’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board Supervisor issues statement regarding Sheriff investigation
Steven Bahr
Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense
helmbrecht in court
Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours

Latest News

Hope Gospel Mission holds ground breaking
Hope Gospel Mission breaks ground on new Learning Center
Kyle Buckles
Melrose man accused of criminal trespassing, possession of drugs
Name Change: Universities of Wisconsin
Name Change: Universities of Wisconsin
Driver Dead After Crash in Buffalo County
Driver Dead After Crash in Buffalo County