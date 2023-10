EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Highlights from day one of the WIAA State Girls Golf Championship, as local golfers look to get into position to battle for a state title on Tuesday. Plus, Eau Claire native Ty Emberson makes the San Jose Sharks opening roster and we hear from the UW-Eau Claire football team as they get set to face UW-Oshkosh this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.