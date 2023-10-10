Union Pacific Railroad to Temporarily Close Three Railroad Crossings in the City of Menomonie on October 10 and 11

MENOMONIE, Wis. (CITY OF MENOMONIE PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Menomonie was informed that Union Pacific will temporarily close three railroad crossings on October 10 and 11, 2023. The railroad crossings at Wagner Street and Stokke Parkway will be closed on Tuesday October 10. The railroad crossing at Cedar Falls Road will be closed on Wednesday October 11. All three roadways will be reopened as quickly as possible after the repairs are complete.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Dunn County Highway Department and the City of Menomonie have been working with Union Pacific Railroad for several weeks in order to correct issues with recently completed work at several railroad crossings in Dunn County including these three crossings.

No detour routes will be signed. CTH B, Packer Drive and Eagle Point Road (650th Avenue) will be open to provide alternate access for Wagner Street and Stokke Parkway residents and businesses. STH 25, CTH B and Cedar Falls Road (530th Street) will be open to provide alternate access for Cedar Falls Road residents.

Questions regarding the temporary railroad crossing closures can be directed to David Schofield, Director of Public Works at 715-232-2221 ext. 1020 or dschofield@menomonie-wi.gov.

