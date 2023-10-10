Updated fall COVID-19 vaccines available in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is encouraging the community to get the updated fall 2023 COVID vaccine that protects against current strains of the virus.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the updated fall COVID vaccine. Everyone 6 months and older is eligible if it has been at least two months since their last COVID vaccine. It is safe to receive a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at the same time.

The updated fall COVID vaccine is currently being distributed to vaccinators in Eau Claire County. As of today, vaccine supply is temporarily limited, and availability of appointments will vary from provider to provider. We expect vaccine appointments to become widely available in Eau Claire County in the coming weeks.

Because the national COVID emergency declaration ended earlier this year, the Health Department no longer receives free COVID vaccines for everyone, and will not hold large vaccination clinics this fall for the entire community.

Here’s how you can get a fall 2023 COVID vaccine:

For most people with health insurance: Get it at your doctor’s office or local pharmacy or check www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccinator. Your plan likely covers the cost of the vaccine at in network providers. Connect with your doctor’s office or pharmacy to make an appointment.

If your health insurance plan does not cover vaccinations: Get it at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at no cost through the federal Bridge to Access program. Call 715-839-4718 to schedule.

If you don’t have health insurance: Get it at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at no cost through the federal Bridge to Access program. Call 715-839-4718 to schedule.

Data shows that getting a vaccine is still the best protection against hospitalization and death from COVID. It also reduces your chance of having long COVID symptoms.

COVID activity in Eau Claire County has increased in August and September. Wastewater data indicates that currently, on a scale of “very low” to “very high,” a “very high” concentration of COVID is being found in city of Eau Claire wastewater.

Here’s what else you can do to prevent getting sick or spreading respiratory viruses to others:

Stay home when sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have COVID symptoms, get a test. Find a testing location near you by clicking here.

Symptoms can include a cough, fever, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, body aches, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

