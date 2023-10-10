WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board Supervisor issues statement regarding Sheriff investigation
Steven Bahr
Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense
helmbrecht in court
Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours

Latest News

President Joe Biden planned to use a Tuesday speech about the four-day-old war between Israel...
LIVE: Biden remarks on war in Israel
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas prepares for inmate’s execution in hopes that Supreme Court allows it to happen
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
LIVE: Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Updated fall COVID-19 vaccines available in Eau Claire County