Work at Melby St. & Hastings Way/BUS-53 on Tuesday (10/10/23) - Detours for some motorists

road work
road work(MGN)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CITY OF EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 6 a.m., work will begin to replacement of the traffic signal cabinet at the intersection of Hastings Way/BUS-53 and Melby Street. This will require restricting some movements at the Hastings Way and Melby Street intersection and the detouring of that traffic, complete detour information is below. This is expected to be a one-day project.

Detour highlights:

  • Through movements and right turn movements will be allowed from Hastings Way at Melby Street (both northbound and southbound)
  • There will be no left turns allowed from Hastings Way to Melby Street. This traffic will be detoured.
  • Right turn movements will be allowed from Melby Street to go onto Hastings Way
  • There will be no through or left turn movements from Melby Street. This traffic will be detoured.

Click link below for PDF map of detour area.

Melby St. Detour Map

Melby St. Detour AERIAL Map

If traveling North bound on Hastings Way to go west on Melby Street (normally a left turn onto Melby):

•Take a left on Hogarth Street

•Take a left turn on White Avenue

If traveling South bound on Hastings Way to go east on Melby Street (normally a left turn onto Melby):

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take an immediate left turn on to the East frontage Road

•Take a left onto Delbert Rd

•Take a right onto Hastings Way/BUS 53

If traveling eastbound on Melby Street and want to continue eastbound to East Melby Street

(normally an eastbound straight through movement to stay on Melby Street):

•Take a right on Anderson Drive

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take a left on Hastings Way

•Take a right on East Melby Street

If traveling eastbound on Melby Street and want to turn north bound onto Hastings Way

(normally a eastbound left turn):

•Take a right on Anderson Drive

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take a left on Hastings Way

If traveling westbound on East Melby Street and want to continue westbound to Melby Street

(normally a westbound straight through movement to stay on Melby Street):

•Take a right on Hastings Way

•Take a left on Hogarth Street

•Take a left White Avenue

If traveling westbound on East Melby Street and want to go south bound on Hastings Way

(normally a westbound left turn movement from Melby Street):

•Take a right on Hastings Way

•Take a left on Hogarth Street

•Take a left on White Avenue

*Take a left on Melby Street

•Take a right on Anderson Drive

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take a right on Hastings Way

PRESS RELEASE

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Rice Lake
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board Supervisor issues statement regarding Sheriff investigation
Steven Bahr
Elmwood man accused of 10th OWI offense
helmbrecht in court
Judge orders Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
Syphilis Cases Continue to Rise in Wisconsin-Affecting Babies, Teens, and Adults
UW La Crosse
Recruiting healthy adults for COVID-19 research
File picture of traffic cones
Union Pacific Railroad to Temporarily Close Three Railroad Crossings in the City of Menomonie on October 10 and 11
The non-profit is hosting the Empower Freedom Conference
Fierce Freedom hosting “Empower Freedom Conference” on October 27th