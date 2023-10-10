Work at Melby St. & Hastings Way/BUS-53 on Tuesday (10/10/23) - Detours for some motorists

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CITY OF EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 6 a.m., work will begin to replacement of the traffic signal cabinet at the intersection of Hastings Way/BUS-53 and Melby Street. This will require restricting some movements at the Hastings Way and Melby Street intersection and the detouring of that traffic, complete detour information is below. This is expected to be a one-day project.

Detour highlights:

Through movements and right turn movements will be allowed from Hastings Way at Melby Street (both northbound and southbound)

There will be no left turns allowed from Hastings Way to Melby Street. This traffic will be detoured.

Right turn movements will be allowed from Melby Street to go onto Hastings Way

There will be no through or left turn movements from Melby Street. This traffic will be detoured.

Click link below for PDF map of detour area.

Melby St. Detour Map

Melby St. Detour AERIAL Map

If traveling North bound on Hastings Way to go west on Melby Street (normally a left turn onto Melby):

•Take a left on Hogarth Street

•Take a left turn on White Avenue

If traveling South bound on Hastings Way to go east on Melby Street (normally a left turn onto Melby):

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take an immediate left turn on to the East frontage Road

•Take a left onto Delbert Rd

•Take a right onto Hastings Way/BUS 53

If traveling eastbound on Melby Street and want to continue eastbound to East Melby Street

(normally an eastbound straight through movement to stay on Melby Street):

•Take a right on Anderson Drive

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take a left on Hastings Way

•Take a right on East Melby Street

If traveling eastbound on Melby Street and want to turn north bound onto Hastings Way

(normally a eastbound left turn):

•Take a right on Anderson Drive

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take a left on Hastings Way

If traveling westbound on East Melby Street and want to continue westbound to Melby Street

(normally a westbound straight through movement to stay on Melby Street):

•Take a right on Hastings Way

•Take a left on Hogarth Street

•Take a left White Avenue

If traveling westbound on East Melby Street and want to go south bound on Hastings Way

(normally a westbound left turn movement from Melby Street):

•Take a right on Hastings Way

•Take a left on Hogarth Street

•Take a left on White Avenue

*Take a left on Melby Street

•Take a right on Anderson Drive

•Take a left on Eddy Lane

•Take a right on Hastings Way

