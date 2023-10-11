13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Significant rainfall and gusty winds expected

Sunshine mixed with a few clouds in the Chippewa Valley today as temperatures were able to reach up around average in the low 60s. Our weather will remain dry into tonight with a mainly clear sky and light winds from the east-northeast. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area. Changes head our way tomorrow as a strong fall storm intensifies over the Central Plains while taking a slow track to the east and northeast. Clouds will increase from south to north during the day with showers arriving in our southern counties by the early to mid-afternoon. A few showers may make it into the Chippewa Valley by later in the day, but we should stay mostly dry with increasing breezes from the east and highs in the mid-50s.

Low pressure slowly moves towards Western Wisconsin with increasing rain and wind (WEAU)

As the low pressure system draws closer tomorrow night, rain will overspread Western Wisconsin with moderate to heavy rates of rainfall possible overnight. Winds will also ramp up and become gusty from the east-northeast. Impactful weather will continue on Friday with a 13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY being declared as periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, persist throughout the day. Strong winds will also stick around with gusts up to 40 mph not being ruled out. As a result of the clouds and precipitation, it will be a cool end to the work week with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday is a 13 First Alert Weather Day for significant rainfall and strong winds (WEAU)

We’ll see more rounds of rain Friday night with a few lingering showers possible Saturday morning before things begin to dry out as our storm system departs. When it’s all said and done, the area will likely see 1-2″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts up to 3″ possible. Minor flooding could occur on some roadways, so remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown!” It’s always safer to find an alternate route. Sunday will feature quieter weather as a high pressure system starts to work down from Canada. Clouds will stick around with temperatures still running below normal in the low 50s. We won’t see much of a change into early next week as high pressure remains dominant over the region with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will start out in the mid-50s early next week before we rise to the upper 50s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be near average in the mid to upper 30s.

