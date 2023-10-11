Augusta Police Department announces addition of K-9

K-9 Chase
K-9 Chase(COURTESY: AUGUSTA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department is announcing the addition of K-9 Chase to their K-9 Unit.

The Police Department says K-9 Chase is a 3-year-old German Shepherd.

K-9 Chase and his handler, Officer Ian O’Connell, are set to visit Alburquerque, NM, for training, according to the Police Department.

The Police Department notes that there is a K-9 Fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at E19355 County Road GG, Augusta, WI.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Buffalo County crash
1 person dead after semi rollover crash in Buffalo County
Generic police lights
Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boater
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board to meet Tuesday, address Sheriff investigation
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

Menomonie Police banner
Menomonie Police Department to hold ‘Food For Fines’ program Nov. 1-Dec. 31
A new Menomonie Market Food Co-op location opened in downtown Eau Claire.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op expanded location opens
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23) Part 3
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23) Part 3
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23)
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23)