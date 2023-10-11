Augusta Police Department announces addition of K-9

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department is announcing the addition of K-9 Chase to their K-9 Unit.

The Police Department says K-9 Chase is a 3-year-old German Shepherd.

K-9 Chase and his handler, Officer Ian O’Connell, are set to visit Alburquerque, NM, for training, according to the Police Department.

The Police Department notes that there is a K-9 Fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at E19355 County Road GG, Augusta, WI.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.