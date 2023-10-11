BREAKING: Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Board has made a decision regarding the misconduct investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the board approved a motion to direct county administration to continue the investigation on Sheriff Hakes based on new information that Hakes presented at the meeting that was not presented at the time of the investigation.

At this time, the board will not begin the process to remove Hakes from office.

The report into Sheriff Hakes that WEAU obtained last week can be read HERE.

