Customers get a taste of Menomonie Market Food Co-op’s new downtown location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Market Food Co-op has officially opened the doors of its new location, bringing the first grocery store in 10 years to downtown Eau Claire.

Vice President of the market’s board of directors, Karlee Wallin, said the co-op will continue to bring in loads of locally grown produce.

“We’re excited to be able to not only support our local farmers and producers, but to help them to grow and sustain their livelihoods through the expansion of this co-op. We really are trying to make a big impact both in the community and in our rural setting as well,” Wallin said.

Just one year ago, the co-op broke ground on it’s new location and a year before, they merged with Just Local Food Cooperative.

“Just Local Food and Menominee Market have been here serving the heart of downtown Eau Claire for many, many years. We’re excited to be able to expand upon that with this new space. We saw so much support whether you’re here shopping, and through both owner contribution and businesses within the community. We’re feeling the love and support fully in this area,” Wallin said.

Sarah Bryan lives in Eau Claire, she’s been a member since they opened.

“I love that they have food that’s produced in this area, and there are some items that I will only purchase here. They did have a location not too far, but it was kind of hard to get into parking wise and so small. This is much more accessible and I think it’ll get used a lot,” Bryan said.

“I’ve tried for a lot of my life to eat organic, so this is really exciting. One stop shopping and yeah, the store itself is so beautiful,” customer Elizabeth Waugh said.

The 14,000-square-foot space allows for more than just groceries.

“An amazing deli that’s going to have grab and go sandwiches, hot meals to take, and just a much more robust product offering than we were able to offer in our small store on the other end of Farwell,” Wallin said.

The two-level store also includes an upstairs and downstairs seating area, plus an upstairs event area with an outdoor patio and garden beds. The event space will be available for reservations starting next year.

On November 4th, there will be a celebration for the completed project.

