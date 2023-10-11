Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Added to Eau Claire County Government Center

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - Eau Claire County has added 3- level 2, dual port EV chargers able to charge up to 6 vehicles at the back of the Oxford Avenue parking lot(Lot A) at the Government Center (721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire). The ports are serviced by ZEF Energy Inc. Chargers have a small fee of $1 for the initial connection and $1 for each additional hour occupied. User friendly software makes operating the charger easy to use when charging at the Eau Claire County Government Center.

These chargers build out the community and County’s charging network which allows the County fleet to transition to alternative fuel vehicles and achieve the County’s carbon neutrality and sustainability goals for its facilities and the community. More information about the County’s charging stations and payment options are available at EV Charging Stations | Eau Claire County. You can also find information on other EV charging stations in the community at Alternative Fuels Data Center: Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locations (energy.gov).

